Chernyshov netted a goal and tallied an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Wild.

Chernyshov opened the second period with a goal inside the first 90 seconds before he later recorded the lone helper on Macklin Celebrini's tally in the third. With the pair of assists, Chernysov now has three goals, five assists and 16 shots on net through his first seven career games in the NHL. The 20-year-old winger has stepped up admirably alongside Macklin Celebrini on the team's top line in the absence of Will Smith (upper body). If Chernyshev can sustain even a fraction of his current production when Smith returns in the near future, the rookie will remain a high-upside streaming option at the NHL level if he stays with the Sharks. For now, Chernyshev is a top pickup on the waiver wire in most fantasy formats.