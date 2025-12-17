Chernyshov logged an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Flames.

This was Chernyshov's NHL debut, and he saw 12:20 of ice time, though he was listed on the top line at even strength. The 20-year-old tore up the AHL with 23 points in 25 games to begin his tenure in that league, though he is unlikely to match that pace at the NHL level. Chernyshov remains an intriguing long-term option for dynasty managers, but his stay in the NHL this year might not be enough to tip the scales for managers in redraft formats.