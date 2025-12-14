Chernyshov posted three assists in AHL San Jose's 4-3 overtime win over Texas on Saturday.

Chernyshov had gone three games without a point prior to Saturday. The 20-year-old winger continues to impress in his first AHL campaign -- he's now at 11 goals and 12 assists through 25 outings for the Barracuda this year. He may not get his NHL debut in 2025-26, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him push for a job out of training camp in September.