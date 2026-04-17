Sharks' Igor Chernyshov: Finds twine on power play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chernyshov tallied a power-play goal and put two shots on net in Thursday's 6-1 win over Winnipeg.
Chernyshov finished the regular season hot with his fourth goal over his last four games. The 20-year-old winger wrapped up his rookie campaign with nine goals, 19 points, 46 shots on net, 17 hits and 13 blocked shots across 28 games this season. He showed many flashes of elite potential throughout the season while skating in a majority of his games next to Macklin Celebrini on the team's top line. Chernyshov has a bright outlook in dynasty leagues ahead of next season and could make an impact in most standard fantasy leagues if the Sharks keep him at the NHL level for all of next season.
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