Chernyshov scored a power-play goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

The goal at 4:47 of the third period stood as the game-winner, and it was the first tally of Chernyshov's career. He also made this his first multi-point effort by setting up Macklin Celebrini's goal later in the frame. Chernyshov has five points, 13 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over five NHL outings so far. He looks like he already fits in a top-six role, so fantasy managers should be at least keeping an eye on the 20-year-old winger as an offense-only option.