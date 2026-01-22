Chernyshov was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Thursday.

Chernyshov's demotion is a good sign that the Sharks anticipate getting one of their four players currently on injured reserve back for Friday's clash with the Rangers. In his 15 appearances for San Jose this year, the 20-year-old winger racked up three goals and eight helpers, including a trio of power-play points. Given his offensive upside, it seems unlikely this will be Chernyshov's last stint on the NHL roster this year.