Chernyshov (upper body) won't play Sunday against the Senators, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Chernyshov left Saturday's game against the Canadiens early after taking a hit on his first shift and didn't return. He'll be held out for one game at least as he won't play Sunday. The 20-year-old has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 16 games on the season. In his absence, Pavol Regenda will draw into the lineup.