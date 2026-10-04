Chernyshov scored twice, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kings.

Chernyshov has opened the year in a third-line role, but that didn't slow him down Saturday. He cashed in the Sharks' fourth goal, and he also scored their fifth on a feed from Macklin Celebrini. Chernyshov would fit in just fine on the top line, but head coach Ryan Warsofsky looks to be spreading the youth throughout the lineup for now. Chernyshov is worth keeping an eye on -- Saturday's performance won't be a one-off.