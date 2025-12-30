Chernyshov scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Chernyshov has now scored in back-to-back games and continues to hit the ground running at the NHL level. Through six outings, he's produced two goals, four assists, 15 shots on net and a plus-4 rating. A top-line role has helped him adjust quickly, but Chernyshov was the 33rd-overall pick in 2024, so he has plenty of talent in his own right to not be dependent on his linemates. He's worth a look in fantasy as long as the points keep piling up.