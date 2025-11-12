Chernyshov scored three goals on seven shots in AHL San Jose's 7-0 win over Abbotsford on Tuesday.

All six of Chernyshov's goals this season have come over the last four games. The 19-year-old winger has added three assists, 25 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 12 appearances. Chernyshov just need a little time to adjust to North American professional ranks, but he's look like a promising part of the Sharks' future with these early positive returns.