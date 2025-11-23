Chernyshov scored a goal on three shots and added two assists in AHL San Jose's 4-3 overtime win over Abbotsford on Saturday.

Chernyshov has eight goals and four assists over his last nine outings, a dramatic improvement in production compared to his slow start to the year. The 19-year-old winger is up to 15 points, 34 shots and a plus-5 rating over 17 contests overall. A second-round pick from 2024, he's still a bit of a raw prospect, but he's got plenty of potential if he can continue this upswing.