Chernyshov scored twice, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 10-0 preseason win over the Ducks.

Chernyshov looked NHL ready in a 28-game sample over two stints as a rookie last year. He produced 19 points, 46 shots on net and a plus-2 rating while averaging 15:03 of ice time per game. The 20-year-old winger will still need to earn a top-six job and power-play time, but he could be a good depth pick or waiver-wire addition in fantasy if he can produce at a similar pace over a full campaign.