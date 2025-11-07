Chernyshov scored twice on three shots in AHL San Jose's 4-3 win over Calgary on Thursday.

All three of Chernyshov's goals have come over the last two games. He's at six points, 18 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over his first 10 outings this season. The 19-year-old Russian is playing above his age range to be in the AHL this year, so expect some growing pains, but he is talented enough to find his way. A second-round pick of the Sharks in 2024, Chernyshov has plenty of potential to make some noise at the NHL level as a middle-six power forward in two or three years.