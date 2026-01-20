Chernyshov produced two assists in Monday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

The rookie winger helped set up two second-period tallies, including what proved to be the game-winner by Vincent Desharnais. Chernyshov had just one point (an assist) over his prior seven games as his early scoring binge fades, and the 20-year-old has fallen out of a top-six role, although he's still skating on the second power-play unit.