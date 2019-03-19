Chekhovich finished tied for second in QMJHL scoring with 105 points in 66 games for Baie-Comeau.

After a pair of mediocre seasons, Chekhovich finally put it all together in 2018-19. His 43 goals and 62 assists were both career-highs by a healthy margin and he finished with a remarkable plus-42 rating. Chekhovich wasn't selected for the Russian World Junior team because his home country avoids CHL players at all costs, but the 2017 seventh-round (212th overall) didn't hang his hand and returned to Baie-Comeau and dominated. Deep dynasty league owners need to roster Chekhovich if he is somehow still available.