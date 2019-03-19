Sharks' Ivan Chekhovich: Finishes breakout QMJHL campaign
Chekhovich finished tied for second in QMJHL scoring with 105 points in 66 games for Baie-Comeau.
After a pair of mediocre seasons, Chekhovich finally put it all together in 2018-19. His 43 goals and 62 assists were both career-highs by a healthy margin and he finished with a remarkable plus-42 rating. Chekhovich wasn't selected for the Russian World Junior team because his home country avoids CHL players at all costs, but the 2017 seventh-round (212th overall) didn't hang his hand and returned to Baie-Comeau and dominated. Deep dynasty league owners need to roster Chekhovich if he is somehow still available.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...