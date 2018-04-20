Chekhovich signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sharks on Friday.

Chekhovich has been highly productive over the past two seasons with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar of the QMJHL, racking up 55 goals and 119 points in 125 contests. The 19-year-old Russian recently signed an amateur tryout agreement with the Sharks' minor-league affiliate, and he's continued to produce at a high level, racking up three goals and nine points in just six games with the Barracuda. The future looks bright for the 2017 seventh-round pick, but it's probably too early for fantasy owners to have the promising young forward on their radars.