Chekhovich will return from Russia and join AHL San Jose this week, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Chekhovich spent the last few months playing Nizhny Novogorod (KHL). The 22-year-old put together a strong campaign, producing 17 goals and 17 assists across 43 games. Chekhovich struggled in the AHL last season, but with some polishing overseas, he's hoping that his fortunes will change this time around. Expect the 2017 seventh-round pick to quarantine for a week before joining the AHL squad.