Chekhovich was added to San Jose's taxi squad Thursday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Chekhovich will likely be on hand as an emergency option for Friday's game versus Colorado. The 2017 seventh-round pick has yet to make his NHL debut.
