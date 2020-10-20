Chekhovich penned a one-year deal with Nizhny Novgorod (KHL) on Tuesday.

Chekhovich logged 42 games for AHL San Jose last year in which he generated four goals and eight helpers. With the minor-league season in doubt, the 21-year-old winger will return to Russia for the first time since 2015-16 when he was with second-tier club HK MVD Balashikha. Selected by the Sharks in the seventh round of the 2017 NHL Draft, Chekhovich would need to put together a strong campaign overseas to make a real push for an NHL roster spot in 2021-22.