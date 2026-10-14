Stenberg scored a goal and dished an assist, both on the power play, while adding two shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-4 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

On the bright side, this was Stenberg's first multi-point effort in his career. However, his line with Michael Misa and Kiefer Sherwood struggled at even strength, taking some shine off the performance overall. Stenberg is at one goal, three assists, seven shots on net and a minus-5 rating across six appearances to begin his NHL career. The talent is there -- fantasy managers will just have to show some patience as the rest of his game catches up.