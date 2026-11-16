Stenberg scored a goal, dished an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Stenberg picked up his first multi-point effort since Oct. 17. He's playing a larger role lately, topping the 19-minute mark in ice time in four of his last five games. In that span, he has three goals and an assist. Stenberg is up to seven goals, seven helpers, 39 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 23 appearances on the year. If he stays on Macklin Celebrini's left wing, Stenberg should get a nice boost in scoring chances.