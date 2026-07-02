Sharks' Ivar Stenberg: Signs entry-level deal

Stenberg signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sharks on Thursday.

Stenberg was selected by San Jose with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old excelled in the Swedish Hockey League in 2025-26, providing 11 goals and 33 points in 43 regular-season outings with Frolunda. His experience playing against those much older than him should help the 18-year-old's transition to the NHL. While he'll need to earn his Opening Night roster spot, it wouldn't be surprising to see Stenberg open the campaign with the Sharks in a middle-six role that includes some power-play ice time.