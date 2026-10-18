Stenberg scored a power-play goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Stenberg made the most of his power-play opportunities, contributing to both of San Jose's goals with the man advantage. The rookie winger logged 17:30 of ice time, including 7:53 on the power play, suggesting he's already earning meaningful offensive responsibilities. His three shots and two-point performance are encouraging signs for his fantasy outlook, particularly if he continues receiving substantial opportunities alongside the Sharks' top offensive players. Even though he's failed to crack the scoresheeet in four of his first eight games, the talent is clearly there -- he has two multi-point performances in his last three outings, and he's been producing as a middle-six forward.