Studnicka was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Friday.

Studnicka finds himself headed back to the minors after going pointless in nine straight games in which he registered a mere seven shots, 10 hits and four blocks while averaging 11:04 of ice time. Studnicka's demotion could clear the way for Kevin Labanc to get back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the last four games, though San Jose could also bring somebody else back ahead of Saturday's clash with Toronto.