Thompson along with a 2024 third-round pick were acquired by San Jose from Tampa Bay on Thursday in exchange for Anthony Duclair and a 2025 seven-round selection.

Thompson has five goals and 32 points in 46 contests with AHL Syracuse in 2023-24. He also made his NHL debut Jan. 6, recording a shot and two hits in 11:39 of ice time. The 21-year-old defenseman was selected with the No. 93 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. The Sharks have an eye toward the future, so they might give Thompson a chance to showcase what he can do at the NHL level before the end of the campaign.