Thompson was placed on non-roster, injured reserve with an undisclosed injury Tuesday.

Thompson suited up in 31 regular-season games for the Sharks last year in which he notched four goals and six assists, including three power-play points. Once cleared to play, the Ontario native should challenge for a spot on the 23-man roster, though the team might prefer to see him playing every night in the minors instead of spending time in the press box as a healthy scratch.