Thompson recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Thompson's return to the NHL saw him get on the scoresheet for the first time since March 3. The 23-year-old is up with the big club due to numerous injuries on defense. He could stick around for a while as well, as Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body) joined Henry Thrun (upper body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body) and Jimmy Schuldt (undisclosed) in the medical bay. Thompson has provided a little upside with seven points and 35 shots on net over 25 appearances, though he also sports a minus-6 rating.