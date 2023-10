MacDonald (undisclosed) was activated off injured reserve Tuesday.

MacDonald has yet to play this year due to an undisclosed injury, but it looks like he's now fully healthy, so he should be available for Thursday's game versus Vancouver. The 30-year-old defender picked up six points through 25 games as a rotational, bottom-pairing option for San Jose in 2022-23, a role he'll likely reprise in 2023-24.