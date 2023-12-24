MacDonald scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Canucks.

MacDonald got the Sharks within a goal in the third period, but they got no closer. The 30-year-old has tallied twice over the last four contests since he was scratched twice in a row. He's bounced around between a bottom-six forward role and a third-pairing role on defense based on the personnel the Sharks have available for any given game. MacDonald is at six goals -- double what he had over his first four NHL campaigns combined -- with one assists, 31 shots on net, 14 hits, 21 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 17 outings.