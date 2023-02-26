MacDonald produced an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

MacDonald has picked up two assists over his last four games. Those are his only contributions with the Sharks in 11 outings, and it matches his output from 33 contests with the Avalanche prior to a January trade. MacDonald has added 47 shots on net, 49 hits, 33 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating while filling a bottom-four role between the two teams this season.