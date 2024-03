MacDonald registered an assist in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning.

MacDonald was expected to be scratched initially, but Mike Hoffman (upper body) wasn't able to suit up. The helper was MacDonald's first point since his goal Dec. 23 versus the Canucks. The winger/defenseman is up to eight points, 48 shots on net, 38 hits, 21 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 28 appearances this season, matching his point total form 58 contests a year ago.