MacDonald logged an assist, six shots on goal, three blocked shots and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

MacDonald set up Evgeny Svechnikov's first-period tally. This was MacDonald's best game as a Shark, and it also yielded his first point in eight contests with his new team. He's seen a much more traditional usage on defense in San Jose than he did in Colorado, where he was an occasional winger and rarely used for much more than 10 minutes. The 29-year-old has three helpers, a minus-6 rating, 42 shots on net, 45 hits, 30 blocked shots and 15 PIM through 41 appearances this season.