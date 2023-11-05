MacDonald scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went minus-4 in Saturday's 10-2 loss to the Penguins.

Both of MacDonald's points came on the power play. The defenseman-turned-winger has been in the lineup in each of the last two games, going minus-5 with two points, six shots on goal and a pair of blocked shots. MacDonald started on the fourth line Saturday but took some shifts with Tomas Hertl as the contest progressed. Whether he can stick on the power play or in the top six remains to be seen, but the Sharks figure to be creative after giving up 20 goals over the last two contests.