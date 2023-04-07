MacDonald notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche.

MacDonald was able to get on the scoresheet against his former team when he helped out on a Steven Lorentz tally in the second period. Through three games in April, MacDonald has three assists, five shots on net and three hits. The 30-year-old has been deployed as a forward while the Sharks deal with injuries to a number of wingers. He has eight points, 68 shots on net, 58 hits, 40 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 54 contests between the Sharks and the Avalanche this season.