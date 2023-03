MacDonald (upper body) is close to returning, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

MacDonald, who has been unavailable since March 6, isn't guaranteed to play Thursday versus Vancouver, but there's at least a chance he'll be ready for that contest. The 30-year-old has a goal and five points in 48 appearances in 2022-23. When MacDonald's healthy, he might replace Nikolai Knyzhov in the lineup.