MacDonald scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Canadiens.

MacDonald has a goal and two helpers over his last five games. The 30-year-old is benefiting from more playing time lately, though he remains in a bottom-four role. His goal was his first at the NHL level since the 2020-21 campaign, and he's picked up five points, a minus-8 rating, 49 shots on net, 49 hits and 33 blocked shots through 45 contests between the Sharks and the Avalanche this season.