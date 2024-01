MacDonald (lower body) skated Saturday but is a ways away from playing, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

MacDonald was last in the lineup Dec. 23. He has six goals, seven points, 21 PIM, 14 hits and nine blocks in 17 appearances this season. MacDonald might slot into the third pairing once he's healthy, but it also wouldn't be surprising to see him spend time in the press box as a healthy scratch.