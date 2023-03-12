MacDonald (undisclosed) won't play versus the Wild on Saturday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
MacDonald is set to miss his third straight game, and at this point there's no telling when he might rejoin the lineup. The Sharks' homestand continues Tuesday versus the Blue Jackets.
