MacDonald (undisclosed) was put on injured reserve Wednesday, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

MacDonald last played Saturday, so this move is presumably retroactive to that date, which would make him eligible to return Sunday versus Colorado. The 30-year-old defenseman has six goals and seven points in 17 contests this campaign. The Sharks might compensate for MacDonald's absence by dressing Calen Addison (lower body) on Wednesday if he's able to return or Henry Thrun if Addison remains unavailable.