MacDonald (undisclosed) will be out for a minimum of one week, coach David Quinn told Max Miller of The Hockey News on Wednesday.

MacDonald, who was put on the injured reserve list Wednesday, also missed the start of the campaign because of an undisclosed injury. He made his season debut Thursday but lasted just two contests before going out of the lineup again. MacDonald is likely to serve in a third-pairing role and receive power-play ice time when he returns.