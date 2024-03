MacDonald (illness) will return to the lineup versus Columbus on Saturday, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

MacDonald was a late scratch Thursday in Pittsburgh, forcing the Sharks to play with only five healthy defensemen. He has six goals and seven points in 24 games, as the 31-year-old veteran saw plenty of action as a fourth-line forward earlier in the campaign. He is expected to line up on the third pairing Saturday, alongside Calen Addison.