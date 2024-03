MacDonald (illness) won't be in the lineup Thursday versus the Penguins, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports.

MacDonald has played in the last two games since he was called up last Friday. The 31-year-old was playing on defense after seeing time as a forward earlier in the year. His absence, combined with Jan Rutta (lower body) being out, leaves the Sharks with just five healthy blueliners for the contest. MacDonald's next chance to play is Saturday versus the Blue Jackets.