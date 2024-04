MacDonald scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.

MacDonald converted on a pass from Mike Hoffman at 2:22 of the second period. The 31-year-old MacDonald snapped a 15-game goal drought dating back to Dec. 23 -- he's missed time both due to injury and as a healthy scratch in that span, and he also spent a stint at AHL San Jose. The winger/defenseman has seven goals, two assists, 49 shots on net, 39 hits and a minus-14 rating through 33 appearances this season.