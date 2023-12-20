MacDonald scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

MacDonald broke up David Rittich's shutout bid with a goal at 18:41 of the third period. The 30-year-old MacDonald had been scratched in a couple of recent games, and he was ejected early in his last outing Sunday versus the Avalanche. He returned to defense Tuesday after spending much of the season as a winger, filling in on the third pairing with Calen Addison (lower body) and Jan Rutta (illness) out. MacDonald has five goals, one assist, 26 shots on net, 21 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 15 appearances.