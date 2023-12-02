MacDonald scored a pair of goals on three shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

MacDonald had been held off the scoresheet over his last six games since returning from an undisclosed injury. The 30-year-old continues to be deployed as a forward for the Sharks, though his bottom-six role in a weak offense negates any fantasy benefit from his potential multi-position eligibility. MacDonald has three goals, one assist, 16 shots on net, nine hits and a minus-8 rating through nine appearances so far.