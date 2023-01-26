MacDonald and Martin Kaut were traded from the Avalanche to the Sharks in exchange for Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley on Wednesday.

MacDonald has seen time as both a defenseman, his natural position, and a fourth-line winger. The 29-year-old arguably hasn't been particularly effective in either role with two assists, 29 shots on net, 29 hits, 14 blocked shots, 11 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 33 contests. He should have a chance to compete for bottom-four minutes on the Sharks' blue line.