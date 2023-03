MacDonald (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday against Colorado, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

MacDonald was injured early in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over Winnipeg. Derrick Pouliot will play Tuesday against Colorado following his recall from the minors. MacDonald has one goal, two assists, 25 shots on net, 23 blocks and 23 hits in 15 games with the Sharks since being acquired from the Avalanche on Jan. 25.