MacDonald (undisclosed) will remain sidelined versus St. Louis on Thursday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

MacDonald will miss his second straight contest due to his undisclosed injury. In 15 games since joining the Sharks, the defenseman has garnered three points which is more than he earned in 33 contests for Colorado this year. Either way, the Portland native shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of offensive upside once cleared to play.