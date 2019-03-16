Middleton was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Friday, TSN reports.

Middleton descending to the minors leaves the Sharks with only six healthy defensemen on the active roster ahead of Saturday's game against the Predators. However, Team Teal shares the home rink with the Barracuda, so it wouldn't be too much trouble for Middleton to head right back to the parent club, if necessary. The Alberta native has compiled five goals and 11 assists over 48 AHL contests this season.