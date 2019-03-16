Sharks' Jacob Middleton: Back in minor league
Middleton was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Friday, TSN reports.
Middleton descending to the minors leaves the Sharks with only six healthy defensemen on the active roster ahead of Saturday's game against the Predators. However, Team Teal shares the home rink with the Barracuda, so it wouldn't be too much trouble for Middleton to head right back to the parent club, if necessary. The Alberta native has compiled five goals and 11 assists over 48 AHL contests this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...