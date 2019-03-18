Middleton was recalled from AHL San Jose on Monday.

Middleton was recalled to the Sharks, while the team deals with Radim Simek (leg) and Erik Karlsson (groin) sidelined. The 23-year-old has played just one game with the Sharks this season, but has 14 points in 41 AHL games. It's unclear if he will suit up in Monday's home game against Vegas, but if he does, he's unlikely to provide fantasy value.