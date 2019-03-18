Sharks' Jacob Middleton: Back in NHL
Middleton was recalled from AHL San Jose on Monday.
Middleton was recalled to the Sharks, while the team deals with Radim Simek (leg) and Erik Karlsson (groin) sidelined. The 23-year-old has played just one game with the Sharks this season, but has 14 points in 41 AHL games. It's unclear if he will suit up in Monday's home game against Vegas, but if he does, he's unlikely to provide fantasy value.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...